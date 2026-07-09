Adam Wainwright, Rocky Malamisura Elected to Appalachian League Hall of Fame

Published on July 9, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the election of former Major League standout Adam Wainwright and longtime Bluefield baseball leader Rocky Malamisura to the Appalachian League Hall of Fame, recognizing two individuals whose lasting impact on the league has been felt both on and off the field. The Appalachian League Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose extraordinary achievements and lasting contributions have helped shape the rich history and continued success of the league.

"It's a privilege to announce the 2026 Appalachian League Hall of Fame class," said Appalachian League Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Mahlon Luttrell. "Adam Wainwright and Rocky Malamisura are rightfully being recognized for their contributions to the storied past and continued success and development of the Appalachian League."

Adam Wainwright

Wainwright began his professional baseball journey in the Appalachian League, making six starts for the Danville Braves during the 2000 season. The right-hander posted a 2-2 record with a 3.68 ERA across 29.1 innings, offering an early glimpse of the stellar Major League career that would follow.

After his time in Danville, Wainwright went on to enjoy one of the most accomplished careers of his generation. Spending all 18 seasons in the Major Leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals, he earned three All-Star selections, two Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger Award, the Roberto Clemente Award and helped lead the Cardinals to a World Series championship in 2006. He finished his career among the franchise's all-time leaders in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts while earning widespread respect for both his excellence on the mound and his leadership within the game. Wainwright and Yadier Molina hold the Major League record for most wins by a pitcher-catcher battery with 213. Molina was inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame in 2025.

"I have amazing memories from my time in the Appalachian League," Wainwright said. "My first professional games under lights and long bus rides helped shape me as a player and person. The community of Danville supported us well, and the league itself was a great challenge with incredible talent throughout. Thank you for the tremendous honor of being named to the Appy League Hall of Fame."

Rocky Malamisura

Few individuals have dedicated themselves to Appalachian League baseball like Malamisura, whose lifelong commitment to Bluefield baseball has spanned more than six decades. A lifelong Bluefield resident and graduate of Bluefield State University, Malamisura grew up just blocks from historic Bowen Field, where he contributed in nearly every capacity imaginable before eventually becoming general manager.

"I've done a little bit of everything, from the scoreboard to field crew to shagging balls to maintenance to volunteering," Malamisura once said. "My dad took up tickets for over 50 years."

After volunteering as assistant general manager from 2013-16, Malamisura served as GM of the Bluefield Blue Jays from 2017-20 before leading the Bluefield Ridge Runners from 2020-24. Under his leadership, Bluefield earned Appalachian League Patriot Awards in 2019, 2023 and 2024, along with the Appalachian League Community Service Award in 2022. Beyond the ballpark, Malamisura has championed numerous community initiatives and facility improvements at Historic Bowen Field while helping establish programs that expanded opportunities for children and individuals with special abilities throughout the Bluefield community.

"I am truly honored and humbled being inducted into the 2026 class of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame," said Malamisura. "I feel this award belongs more to family, friends and the faithful followers of Bluefield Baseball Club than me alone."

About the Appalachian League

Founded in 1911, the Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in history. The Appy League is the only collegiate summer league under MLB and USA Baseball's Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP") and is an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Teams and other future National teams.

For more information about the Appalachian League, visit appyleague.com or follow @appyleague and @appyleaguedata on X, and @appyleague on Instagram.







Appalachian League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.