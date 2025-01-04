Adam Poitras 3 Goals + Game Winner
January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video
What a night for Adam Poitras! He scores 3 times including the OT winner to give Las Vegas the 12-11 W over Albany on Tucker Out Lymphoma night.
