Adam Poitras 3 Goals + Game Winner

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







What a night for Adam Poitras! He scores 3 times including the OT winner to give Las Vegas the 12-11 W over Albany on Tucker Out Lymphoma night.

