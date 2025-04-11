Adam Charalambides Nails FOUR Goals for Warriors
April 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
The man of the hour! Adam Charalambides leads Vancouver Warriors with 4 goals & 4 assists in a playoff-clinching victory over the Rock.
