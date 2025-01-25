Adam Charalambides Leads the Way in a Warriors Win

January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







It was a GOOD night at the office for Adam Charalambides as the Warriors take down the Black Bears 8-4.

3G / 3A / 14SOG

HIGHLIGHTS

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.