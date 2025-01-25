Sports stats



Vancouver Warriors

Adam Charalambides Leads the Way in a Warriors Win

January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
It was a GOOD night at the office for Adam Charalambides as the Warriors take down the Black Bears 8-4.

3G / 3A / 14SOG

