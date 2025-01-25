Adam Charalambides Leads the Way in a Warriors Win
January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
It was a GOOD night at the office for Adam Charalambides as the Warriors take down the Black Bears 8-4.
3G / 3A / 14SOG
HIGHLIGHTS
Check out the Vancouver Warriors Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 25, 2025
