Adam Brett Walker Named to All-Star Team; Peyton Gray Wins Relief Pitcher of the Year

The American Association released the Postseason All-Star Team roster on Thursday, as voted on by the league's managers, team executives, and media representatives. Two members of the Milwaukee Milkmen have been recognized -- outfielder Adam Brett Walker II and right-handed reliever Peyton Gray.

Walker, a Milwaukee native, took his game to a new level in 2020. During his second full season with the Milkmen, the right-handed power bat ascended to become one of the league's top offensive threats. In 56 games this summer, Walker has batted .273/.322/.620. He leads the American Association with 22 home runs (the same total he hit last year, but in 98 games) and 50 RBI, ranks second in slugging percentage, and is third in OPS. Walker was especially dangerous over the final 30 days of the season, batting .311 with an 1.124 OPS as the Milkmen charged to the top the standings and secured the #1 seed in the American Association Championship Series.

Gray was a rookie to the American Association this year after spending parts of two seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization. In his first year with the Milkmen, the 25 year old rose quickly from a start in middle relief to seizing the closer's role and has shut down opposing batters all summer long. Gray has appeared in 30 games and covered 32.0 innings without being charged with a single run. He has allowed only 10 hits and issued 14 walks while punching out 56 of the 113 batters that he's faced. Gray is third in the American Association with 14 saves.

Awards announcements for the American Association will continue in the coming days:

Player of the Year - Friday, Sept. 11

Manager of the Year - Monday, Sept. 14

Defensive Player of the Year - Tuesday, Sept. 15

Rookie of the Year - Tuesday, Sept. 15

Executive of the Year - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Playing Surface of the Year - Thursday, Sept. 17

Organization of the Year - October

