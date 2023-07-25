Achenbach's Three-Hit Night Not Enough as Birds Fall to Fargo
July 25, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Trevor Achenbach tallied three hits on Tuesday but it wasn't enough as Fargo-Moorhead picked up an 8-2 victory at the Bird Cage.
Darnell Sweeney scored on an errant pickoff throw in the bottom of the first inning but the RedHawks struck for three runs in the fourth and would not trail the rest of the way.
Jabari Henry scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to bring the Birds within 3-2 but Fargo-Moorhead reeled off five unanswered runs to pull away.
The Canaries are now 28-36 and look to even the three-game series when the two teams meet Wednesday at 6:35pm.
