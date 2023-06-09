Aces' Weekend Preview: Fireworks, a Magical Evening, and Father's Day Celebration Headline the Fun

June 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will conclude their week-long homestand this weekend versus the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at Greater Nevada Field. More details:

Special Events

Fireworks Friday, presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. - Friday, June 9th.

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

A Magical Evening with the Reno Aces presented by Nevada Donor Network - Saturday, June 10th.

Calling all witches and wizards! The Aces will transform Greater Nevada Field into a magical place on this night, with magical characters scheduled to be on the concourse.

Wand giveaway, while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Magical food & beverage specials will be offered:

Sirius Blackened Burger: A burger with pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle adobo aioli.

Fat Friar Fries: French fries with pulled pork, mac & cheese bites, bacon, and cheese sauce.

Tom Riddle Griddle: A magical monte cristo

Luna Lovegood Sundae: Vanilla ice cream with a lemon bar and blueberry compote.

Video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

Father's Day Celebration presented by Waste Management - Sunday, June 11th.

All ticket holders are invited for a memorable catch on the field pregame, running from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

June's Daily Specials will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the weekend:

June Daily Specials

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Postgame DJ Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field, in partnership with Amplified Entertainment

Postgame DJ Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field - The party doesn't stop even if the game ends! Stay after the game to enjoy live music provided by Amplified Entertainment and drink specials.

Friday, June 9th

Saturday, June 10th

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.