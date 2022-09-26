Aces to Open Final 3-Game Homestand Monday Night, Before Heading to Pacific Coast League Championship

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces are slated to open their final three-game home series of the 2022 season starting on Monday, September 26th, at Greater Nevada Field against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The club has secured its fifth PCL Division Championship in franchise history as they will head to the postseason for the first time since 2017 when they travel to Las Vegas to play in the Triple-A Championship Weekend, starting on Friday, September 30th.

The Final Homestand presented by Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will feature a chance for fans to enjoy championship-level baseball one last time at Greater Nevada Field this season, in addition to experiencing plenty of fantastic entertainment around the ballpark. Full schedule:

The Final Homestand - Presented by Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Monday, September 26 - 6:05 PM PST

Aces T-Shirt Giveaway presented by T-Mobile will return another fan-favorite wearable giveaway. Fans are encouraged to arrive early if they want to receive one; quantities are limited.

Dog Days presented by Mars Petcare - the final one of the season!

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Tuesday, September 27 - 6:05 PM PST

Navy Week Celebration - come early to see the Navy Band Northwest perform in front of the plaza before a special swearing-in ceremony on-field prior to the game. Also, Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Taco Tuesday presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wednesday, September 28 - 12:05 PM PST

Wild Wednesday presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Tickets for the final series of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

