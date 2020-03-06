Aces Tickets On-Sale Now, Promotional Schedule Released

Reno, NV. - 2020 Reno Aces tickets are on-sale now! Hurry to renoaces.com to claim yours and avoid online fees today, March 6, only until 11:59pm PST! You can also visit the box office at Greater Nevada Field or call (775) 334-4700 to purchase tickets.

Along with the release of single-game tickets, the promotional schedule is here featuring 15 postgame firework shows, 14 giveaway dates (up from 11 in 2019), and nine special event nights*. For more information on all these special events visit: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/special-event-nights

2020 Special Event Nights

Traditional Opening Day Presented by Mercedes-Benz of Reno, Commemorative Baseball Giveaway - April 9 at 1:05 p.m.

Remo, Sriracha Night Presented by THE ROW, "Home" Night Light Giveaway - April 25* Ã Click here for info

Los Corazones de Reno Presented by KOLO 8 News and Juan 101.7, Maraca Giveaways(May 5, July 5) - May 4-7 and July 5-7

70's Night featuring Led Zeppelin's 50th Anniversary Celebration Presented by Living with Fire, Dillard's and KOLO 8 News, 70s Fauxback Jersey Giveaway - May 9*

Mother's Day Presented by Renown Health, Hometown Health, and KOLO 8 News, Pink Aces Beanie Giveaway - May 10

Nickelodeon Night featuring SpongeBob SquarePants Presented by KOLO 8 News, Archie Toothbrush Holder Giveaway - May 16*

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act - May 29

Summer Opening Night - June 12

Celebrating the start of summer vacation for schools across Northern Nevada

Star Wars Night Presented by Truckee Meadows Community College and Wild 102.9, Lightsaber Giveaway - June 13*

The Wizarding World of the Reno Aces, Wand & Custom Aces Box Holder Giveaway - June 27*

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Independence Day Celebration - July 4

Military Appreciation Night Presented by International-Peterbilt and News Talk 780 KOH, Kevin Cron Bobblehead Giveaway + Postgame Fireworks- July 11 (Game 2)*

Go for the Gold Night, Aces Gold Medal Giveaway - July 25*

Celebrating the Olympic games and Nevada Mining Association

Margaritaville Presented by Greater Nevada Field Credit Union, Aces Bucket Hat Giveaway - August 8*

Wolf Pack Night Presented by Eye Care Professionals, Postgame Fireworks - August 22*

2020 Daily Specials

- Monday: Military Monday (Buy One Ticket, Get One Ticket Free for Military + First Responders with valid ID)

- Tuesday: Tuesday 20's and #Taco Tuesday ($12 Right Field Reserve Ticket + $8 Taco/Beer Combo)

- Wednesday: Wing Wednesday ($5 for 6 wings, 3 specialty sauces), Boomer BOGO (Buy One Ticket, Get One Free Ages 55+)

- Thursday: Coors Light Thirsty Thursday ($2 Coors Light Drafts), Dog Days (the first Thursday of every month, excluding Opening Day), and College Ticket Offer ($5 with student ID at the Ticket Office)

- Friday: Saint Mary's Fireworks Friday (Postgame)

- Saturday: Super Saturday (Special Event/Giveaway every Saturday)

- Sunday: Family Sunday and Bonanza Baseball Bingo ($1 Hot Dogs and In-Game Bingo)

Reno Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson

"Greater Nevada Field watching the Reno Aces is truly THE PLACE TO BE all baseball season long! We open the afternoon of Thursday, April 9 and have a season packed with fun through September 3 including 14 giveaways, 15 firework shows, the beloved Taco Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday promotions, Saturday special events including Star Wars, Wizarding World, Margaritaville, 70's Night and more! We have worked hard to bring this community the very best and most entertaining experiences possible. We can't wait to spend the season with you!"

Aces Senior Marketing Manager Vince Ruffino

"We are incredibly proud to finally share with our fans our promotional dates for the 2020 season. This offseason, we made fan experience and engagement a priority in helping determine our daily specials, giveaways, promotional nights, etc. and believe that Greater Nevada Field is now The Place to Be! We've added more giveaway dates (14 this season vs. 11 last year) than the past few seasons, expanded our firework shows to select Saturday home games, and refined our daily offerings all in response to fan feedback.

We believe the additions of Remo, Sriracha Night and '70s Night featuring Led Zeppelin's 50th Anniversary along with returning favorites Star Wars Night, Wizarding World, and Margaritaville, & all of our special event nights will deliver unique experiences to the Reno community. We cannot wait to see our Aceball family again starting on Opening Day on April 9th at 1:05pm!"

As always, visit www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700 for more information. For up-to-date news and notes throughout the offseason, follow the club on Twitter (@aces), like the team on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram (@renoaces)

