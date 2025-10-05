Aces Take a 2-0 Series Lead in the Finals

Published on October 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces claim Game 2 as they defeat the Phoenix Mercury 91-78

The big three showed out in the win!

Jackie Young: 32 PTS | 8 REB | 3 3PM | 60% FG | 2 AST Scored 21 PTS in the 3Q which is the most ever in an individual quarter of a WNBA Finals game

A'ja Wilson: 28 PTS | 14 REB | 3 AST

Chelsea Gray: 10 PTS | 10 AST | 8 REB | 3 STL | 3 BLKS

