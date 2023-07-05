Aces Stun Tacoma in Game of 21 Cade Marlowe: 6 HR During 10-Game Hit Streak

Tacoma Rainiers' Cade Marlowe at bat

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers' Cade Marlowe at bat(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (40-42, 3-4) were dealt a third straight loss by the Reno Aces (48-34, 4-3) in Tuesday's road trip opener, by an 11-10 final score. The Rainiers were twice ahead by four runs in the late innings, but unable to withstand a pair of Reno rallies.

Tacoma sprinted to a 4-0 first inning lead, sending eight batters to the plate in the opening frame. Jake Scheiner (opposite field to the gap in right) and Zach DeLoach (opposite field down the line in left) each smashed two-run doubles. Sam Haggerty (leadoff single), Cade Marlowe (walk) and Didi Gregorius (single) all scored, in addition to Scheiner.

Reno responded immediately with two runs in the home first; Buddy Kennedy and Phillip Evans each stroked an RBI double.

Leading 4-2 in the third, Brian O'Keefe crushed his 16th homer of the season to straightaway centerfield (solo), a Statcast-measured 445 feet over the batter's eye. O'Keefe extended his hit streak to eight games, and has homered in five of the eight.

Rainiers right-hander Konner Wade started for the first time since June 7 (at Reno), in his return from the injured list. Limited to 79 pitches (47 strikes), Wade turned in a workman-like 4.0 IP (6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), giving Tacoma a chance to win. Reno RHP Bryce Jarvis went six complete innings: 6 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (81 pitches).

Nolan Blackwood was superb in relief of Wade for Tacoma. The righty tossed 3.0 scoreless IP, did not walk a batter, and allowed only one hit.

Still ahead 5-2 in the seventh, Marlowe extended his season-high hit streak to 10 games with a run-scoring single to right field, a two-out RBI. Haggerty (3 H) scored after a two-out double to right. Marlowe has two hit streaks this season of nine or more games; the first was from April 23 through May 4.

With the Rainiers leading 6-2 in the eighth, the contest quickly spun into a "typical Reno" affair, meaning high-scoring and unpredictable. The Aces plated four to tie it, on five hits and two walks. Jose Herrera's two-run triple and RBI singles from former Rainier Jake Hager and Kennedy scored the runs.

Undeterred in the ninth, Tacoma re-took the lead 7-6 with the aid of an error, before Marlowe was back up with two men aboard. The lefty lofted his 10th home run - and sixth homer of his 10-game hit streak - to right-center, extending the visiting lead to 10-6. Marlowe is batting .459 during the streak (17-for-37), with 13 RBI and 13 runs scored (10 BB, .574 OBP).

It still wasn't enough however, as Reno rallied again for five runs in the home ninth to steal it. Nine Aces batted, to the tune of five base hits and three walks (one intentional), the only out recorded a Blaze Alexander sac fly. Pavin Smith rapped Reno's third RBI single of the inning up the middle with the score 10-10, walking it off to the delight of all but a few of the big holiday crowd (10,275).

Game two of this weeklong series will be on Wednesday, a 6:35 PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. Tacoma's starting pitcher is to be determined, on what will be a bullpen day. Reno will start left-hander Konnor Pilkington.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

