Aces Pull-Ahead with 5-4 Win over Bees

April 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)







Reno scored an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Aces a 5-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday. After a leadoff single, former Bee Juan Graterol bunted back to pitcher Wander Suero (1-1), but his throw to second bounced away from David Fletcher for an error. After the Bees turned a double play, Yonny Hernadez singled in the eventual winning run. Salt Lake had tied the game in sixth on David MacKinnon's first career Triple-A home run.

Bees starter Davis Daniel went four and one-third innings and allowed four runs on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Zack Weiss tossed one on two-third scoreless innings and Ty Buttrey worked a three up, three down seventh inning. Dillon Thomas drove in two runs for the Bees and now has 8 RBI over his last four games. MacKinnon, Jose Rojas and Magneuris Sierra each had two hits to lead Salt Lake's 8 hit attack.

