Aces Pull-Ahead with 5-4 Win over Bees
April 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Reno scored an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Aces a 5-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday. After a leadoff single, former Bee Juan Graterol bunted back to pitcher Wander Suero (1-1), but his throw to second bounced away from David Fletcher for an error. After the Bees turned a double play, Yonny Hernadez singled in the eventual winning run. Salt Lake had tied the game in sixth on David MacKinnon's first career Triple-A home run.
Bees starter Davis Daniel went four and one-third innings and allowed four runs on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Zack Weiss tossed one on two-third scoreless innings and Ty Buttrey worked a three up, three down seventh inning. Dillon Thomas drove in two runs for the Bees and now has 8 RBI over his last four games. MacKinnon, Jose Rojas and Magneuris Sierra each had two hits to lead Salt Lake's 8 hit attack.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2022
- Round Rock Tops Albuquerque 6-2 on Saturday Night - Round Rock Express
- Aces Edge Bees in 5-4 Saturday Afternoon Win - Reno Aces
- Aces Pull-Ahead with 5-4 Win over Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Quieted in Round Rock on Saturday - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Sugar Land (5:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 23, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- In a Tough Space: Cowboys Clip Rainiers in 10 Innings - Tacoma Rainiers
- Space Cowboys Finish Strong for Win in Extras - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Thompson Homer Breaks Deadlock, Lifts Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dodger Make Lone Run Stand Up - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Plassmeyer, Huang combine for 15 strikeouts, Johnson flashes leather in Friday night defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Valdez Gem Propels Bees over Reno - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Snap Express Winning Streak with 10-7 Win - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.