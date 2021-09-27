Aces Notes

First pitch from Isotopes Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

We're Going Home:

- The Reno Aces picked up its first win of the Final Stretch in dramatic fashion, downing the Albuquerque Isotopes on a two-run home run by Cooper Hummel with two outs in the ninth. The Biggest Little City's team will look to close out its final road contest of the season with a win.

- Hummel saw jumped out to a three-game multi-hit streak following his 2-for-4 performance with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs at the dish. In 20 appearances this month, Hummel has put forth a .474/.522/.829 slash line with two triples, five homers, eight doubles, 26 RBIs and 28 runs scored. The Aces' outfielder has also logged 15 multi-hit contests in September.

- Alek Thomas increased his hitting to 11 games in Sunday's contest, going 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and a run scored. The 21-year-old has put forth a .490/.536/.922 slash line with six RBIs and 15 runs scored. The Aces' outfielder strung together back-to-back four-hit games on Sept 21-23, serving as the only player in professional baseball to record a pair of consecutive four-hit games in the same year.

- Andrew Young jumped out to a six-game hitting and RBI streak since returning to Reno, recording an RBI single in the opening frame against the Isotopes. Over the last six contests, the Aces' infielder has put forth a 12-for-27 showing with six extra-base hits, 13 RBIs and four runs scored.

- Drew Ellis saw his streak of reaching base safely come to an end at 27 contests, hitting .340 with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 34 RBIs over that span. Since his return on Sept. 10, Ellis is slashing .333/.424/.860 with seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Welcome to My House:

- Reigning Triple-A Player of the Week Juniel Querecuto put together a solid week of work since Sept. 13. The veteran infielder put forth a 12-for-26 showing with a .462/.500/.846 slash line, a pair of doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored in his six starts to his first weekly accolade.

- The 29-year-old saw his season-high 17-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday following a groundout in his pinch-hit at-bat. During his 17-game stretch, the Aces' top hitter slashed .388/.442/.701 while going 26-for-67 with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

- In his 18 starts since Sept. 6, Querecuto has recorded eight multi-hit games, has registered six games with two or more RBIs and has posted five multi-run contests.

- Querecuto, with the Aces alone, has recorded 299 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301. The Aces' infielder reached 900 hits in his MiLB career and 100 extra-base hits in Triple-A with his performance on Sept. 19. With two more base knocks he will reach the 400-mark for each in MiLB's highest level. Querecuto will also play in his 400th career game in Triple-A.

Homegrown:

- Jeff Bain will face Albuquerque for the first time in his career and will make his second start with Reno this year. In his first start on Sept. 19 against Salt Lake, the right-hander went three innings and allowed just two hits with a trio of strikeouts. Bain picked up his last win as a starter on July 19, 2019, with Visalia against Inland Empire.

- Ryan Feltner will also make his first start against the Aces while making his second appearance with the Isotopes since being optioned from Colorado. The right-hander has made starts in four levels this season, beginning the year with High-A Spokane before being promoted to Double-A Hartford in June and having his contract selected by the Rockies in September.

Nobody Home:

- Ryan Weiss has put forth a stellar 11-game stretch since Aug. 9, boasting a 1-0 record with a 2.12 ERA to go along with 22 punchouts in 17.0 innings of work. The opposition is batting .183 over that span against the Aces' right-hander.

- Jesus Liranzo tossed his seventh-straight and 13th scoreless relief performance with Reno out of the bullpen with his second save on Sunday. The right-hander tossed one inning and retired three of the four batters he faced. In his 15 outings since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 21 strikeouts and a 1.62 ERA in 16.2 innings of work.

- Taylor Clarke has looked sharp in his seven appearances with Reno this season, striking out eight batters and allowing just two unearned runs on six hits in seven innings of work. The Aces' reliever has held his opponent to a .250 batting average over the seven-game stretch.

- The trio combined for four innings of work in Friday's contest, surrendering just one unearned run on five hits with five of the team's 12 strikeouts.

The House that Reno Built:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .295 batting average, .520 slugging percentage, .894 OPS and 868 runs scored. The team from Northern Nevada is one of two MiLB teams with at least 800 tallies (Rancho Cucamonga, 810). The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1272 hits, leading Las Vegas by 71 hits (1201). The Aces are tied or out-hitting 19 of the 30 MLB teams (8 AL, 11 NL), including Arizona, in 30 fewer games.

- Blake Lalli's club paces Triple-A with a .313/.393/.540 slash line, 303 runs scored, 431 hits, 65 home runs, 82 doubles and 18 triples after the sixth frame.

- The Aces have mounted 21 comebacks this season, boasting a 14-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

