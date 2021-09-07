Aces Notes

September 7, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

How Can You Mend a Broken Heart:

- For the first time in 124 days, the Reno Aces fell out of first place in Triple-A West with its third-straight loss to the Tacoma Rainiers, 9-7.

- Ryan Weiss tossed the longest relief outing of his career, going 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander saw his scoreless-inning streak end at 8.1 frames after allowing two runs on two hits to go along with three strikeouts.

- Seth Beer registered his first multi-double game since June 20, marking the sixth time the Aces' first baseman has smacked a pair of two-baggers in the same contest. The D-Backs' prospect has recorded seven runs in the last five games while also becoming the eighth player in Triple-A West to reach the 100-hit plateau this season.

Someone Like You:

- In August, Ildemaro Vargas slashed .341/.406/.506 with 29 hits, eight doubles and two home runs to go with 17 tallies and 13 RBIs. The Aces' all-time hits leader is just one base knock away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau. Vargas is also 14 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and 13 appearances away from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Reno's infielder moved into fourth place all-time with 189 RBIs, passing Brandon Allen (184) and Christian Walker (185).

- Beer also swung a hot bat in August, going 26-for-84 (.310) at the dish with four home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman ranks first in Triple-A West with 73 runs scored and second with 32 doubles while sitting inside the top 10 with 48 extra-base hits (2nd) and 103 hits (T-7th).

- Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for skipper Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. Despite his first loss with the Aces in Saturday's affair, the right-hander boasts a 2.05 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18.1 innings of work in 18 appearances since July 1. The Aces' reliever has allowed six runs on 13 hits while compiling six holds and four saves. Sittinger went 11.0 innings of work without surrendering a run until Aug. 30.

- Jamie Ritchie saw his six-game run-scoring and hitting streak end after yesterday's game. The 28-year-old slashed .417/.423/.667 with a trio of extra-base hits, six RBIs and eight runs scored. Ritchie's batting average has not dipped under .315 at any point this season.

Thank U, Next:

- Tacoma dethroned Reno in the Triple-A West standings with Monday night's win over the host team, holding a slight edge in winning percentage, .589-.581.

- Jantzen Witte took over the team lead with 26 hits against the Aces this season. The Rainiers' first baseman holds a .321/.371/.593 slash line with 19 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.

- Kevin Padlo has been on a tear against the Aces, going 8-for-10 with a trio of home runs, a pair of doubles, six runs scored and six RBIs. The Rainiers' infielder is also slashing .800/.818/1.900 in two contests since being optioned from Seattle.

- Luis Frias will make his second start of the series against Tacoma. He picked up his second career win at the Triple-A level on Sept. 2 after giving up one run on two hits and striking out two Rainiers in his five innings of work.

- Reigning Triple-A West Pitcher of the Month Ryan Weber will also face the Aces for the second time after picking up the loss opposite Frias. In August, the right-hander has boasted a 2-0 record with a 1.04 ERA and 25 strikeouts. In his first outing of September, Reno knocked Weber around for 10 runs on 11 hits in three frames of action.

Dancing on My Own:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .290 batting average and while trailing Rancho Cucamonga (741) with 733 runs scored. The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1069 hits in 2021, out-hitting the Pittsburgh Pirates (1065), Miami Marlins (1064), New York Yankees (1063), New York Mets (1060), Chicago Cubs (1058), Texas Rangers (1050) and Seattle Mariners (1014) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- Reno leads Triple-A with a .308 batting average, 363 hits, 55 home runs and 13 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 263 tallies and .308 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 10 more runs than Carolina with 253 and 28 more points than second-best Quad City with a .280 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead all of Minor League Baseball with a .315 batting average and 136 base knocks while being the only team to reach the 100-run plateau with 104 tallies.

- The Aces have scored at least 10 runs in 22 contests this season, holding a 19-3 record in such games.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 29 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

- Blake Lalli's club has put forth a 15-3 record when its starter tosses at least six innings of work.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.