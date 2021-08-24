Aces Notes

First pitch for tonight's game at Smith's Ballpark is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

I Gotta Feeling:

- The Aces swept their second doubleheader of the series, downing the Bees, 6-2, and, 2-0, behind stellar outings from its pitching staff.

- With no known record of two doubleheader sweeps in the same series in Minor League Baseball, the Majors have had 23 instances of the feat since 1961, with the most recent coming on July 28-29, 1997, according to MLBSweeps.com. The Milwaukee Brewers took all four games against the Toronto Blue Jays in back-to-back doubleheaders, winning by the following scores, 1-0, 9-3, 2-0, and 4-2.

- Humberto Castellanos tossed 101 pitches in game one to pick up his first career complete-game win, going a personal-best seven innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts. Reno has won six straight contests when the right-hander takes the hill.

- Jake McCarthy smacked a home run in three straight games and drilled a pair of dingers in the same game for the first time in his career. In his four starts against the Bees this series, the Aces' outfielder has gone 6-for-13 (.462/.500/.1.538) with four home runs, eight RBIs and four runs scored.

- Edgar Arredondo, Matt Gage, Sean Poppen, J.B. Bukauskas and Brandyn Sittinger combined to allow just two hits and a pair of walks on 112 pitches, marking the fewest base knocks in any game this season.

- Alek Thomas has turned on the jets since his call-up to Reno, racking up three straight games with at least two hits, going 4-for-7 yesterday's doubleheader with a double, a triple and two runs scored.

Just Can't Get Enough:

- Henry Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .401/.465/.686 slash line while going 55-for-137 at the dish in 38 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 17 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .391/.429/.766 with nine doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 17 runs scored. Ramos ranks second Triple-A with his .366 batting average and has not dipped under .300 since June 12.

- Since the start of August, Ildemaro Vargas is slashing .364/.434/.561 with 24 hits, seven doubles and two home runs to go with 15 tallies and 10 RBIs. Vargas is just 11 base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau.

- Seth Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 23-for-65 (.354) at the dish with four home runs, four doubles, 15 RBIs and eight runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman ranks first in Triple-A West in extra-base hits (43), second in doubles (29) and third in run scored (63).

- McCarthy has been a staple in the Aces' lineup over the last 10 games, slashing .361/.410/.917 with five homers, a pair of triples, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored. The 24-year-old has racked a hot bat since July 4 where he was hitting a measly .128 through 10 starts with Reno. McCarthy bumped his batting average by over 100 points to .263 through 49 appearances. The D-Backs' prospect also took sole possession of first place in Triple-A with seven triples.

Let's Get It Started:

- Aces' newcomer Tyler Holton will make his Triple-A debut on Tuesday. The left-hander has put forth solid career numbers since being drafted in the ninth round out of Florida State. He boasts an 8-3 record with a 4.60 ERA and 112 strikeouts across 86.0 innings work in 31 appearances. Holton rides a 6.2-inning scoreless streak into his start against the Bees.

- Aaron Slegers will make his first career appearance against the Aces when he takes the hill. Through 15 appearances this season, the right-hander holds a 0-1 record with a 6.12 ERA. In his four starts, Slegers has been shelled for 16 runs on 24 hits in 10.1 innings of action.

Pump It, Louder:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .290 batting average, 968 hits and 661 runs scored through 95 contests this season. The team from Northern Nevada is one of only six squads in MiLB to reach the 600-run mark. The Biggest Little City's squad is also tied or out-hitting the Pittsburgh Pirates (959), Chicago Cubs (947), Cleveland Indians (945), New York Mets (927), Texas Rangers (924) and Seattle Mariners (915) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- The Aces are one of five teams to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 238 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .312 batting average, 331 hits, 51 home runs, 61 doubles and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 238 tallies and .312 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has eight more runs than Carolina with 230 and 31 more points than second-best Quad City with a .281 mark.

- Lalli's squad leads all of MiLB with 87 hits in the ninth inning and sits in fourth in all of baseball with 57 runs scored, trailing the San Diego Padres (59), Montgomery Biscuits (63) and the Tampa Bay Rays (70). Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .307 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bisons with a .305 mark.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games they erase a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

