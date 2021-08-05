Aces Notes

(Cat) Thieves in the Temple:

The Aces had the final two games of their series against Sacramento stolen from them in part to late-inning runs by the River Cats to split the six-game slate. Reno moved to 7-0-6 in series this year.

Henry Ramos and Jake McCarthy led the Aces with nine hits and five runs scored apiece in their six starts in Sacramento. Cooper Hummel paced Reno with six RBIs while four others knocked in exactly four runs against the River Cats.

Hummel also registered the franchise's fifth cycle, joining Matt Szczur, Christian Walker, Collin Cowgill and Brandon Watson to accomplish the feat.

Tyler Gilbert picked up his fifth win of the season in the opening contest before getting called up to the Majors on Aug. 3, where tossed a perfect inning with a pair of strikeouts in his debut.

With its eight hits on Tuesday, Reno became the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the 800-hit plateau this season.

Call My Name:

McCarthy has been on a tear since the start of the Round Rock series on July 22. After game one against the Express, the outfielder was slashing .174/.273/.384. Since that game, McCarthy bumping his slash line to .234/.322/.406. The 24-year-old has put forth a 15-for-42 showing for a .357 batting average along with a trio of RBIs and nine runs scored in 11 appearances.

Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .400/.474/.588 slash line while going 34-for-85 at the dish in 24 games. Of his 34 base knocks, 26 have been singles to along with four home runs, four doubles, 18 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

After a slow start to his Triple-A career, Jose Herrera has been one of the Aces' hottest hitters. Reno's catcher is slashing .323/.450/.462 with 21 hits, 15 RBIs and seven tallies in 23 appearances.

After a rough first month in MiLB's top level, Humberto Mejia turned around his season in July by bringing his ERA down from 70.20 to 6.13 in just seven starts. Since July 1, Mejia holds a perfect 3-0 record while surrendering 12 runs on 32 hits and punching out 31 batters in 34 innings of work.

Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In nine appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 9.2 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on six hits while compiling four holds and one save.

Over their last 10 appearances, Seth Beer and Juniel Querecuto have hit an identical 11-for-30 (.367) with five RBIs while combining for 10 runs scored. Beer has paced the team over that stretch with a trio of home runs.

Purple Rain:

Tacoma begins its second half of a 12-game road trip when it takes on the Aces, going 4-2 against the Las Vegas Aviators and entering the series having won seven of its last 10.

The Rainiers sit just five games back of its division-leading opponent but, hold a 19-17 record on the road.

Jose Marmalejos sits atop the Triple-A leaderboard with his .365 batting average and while his .458 on-base percentage, .702 slugging percentage and 1.160 OPS rank second in MiLB's highest level. Over his last 10 games, the Rainiers' infielder is slashing a .364/.476/.515 after going 12-for-33 with 11 RBIs and eight runs scored.

Ryan Weber will oppose Aces' Matt Tabor on the rubber this evening, both of whom will be making their debut with their respective clubs. The Rainiers starter began the year with the Worcester Red Sox before getting called up to Boston and bouncing around between Triple-A and the Major with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Nashville Sound and the Seattle Mariners.

Let's Go Crazy:

The Aces became the first team to reach the 200-run plateau with 209 in the seventh inning or later. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .315 batting average, 285 hits, 43 home runs, 54 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 209 tallies and .315 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 28 more runs than Rancho Cucamonga with 181 and 28 more points than second-best Quad City with a .287 mark.

Lalli's squad remains in third place in all of professional baseball with 55 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 57 tallies and the Montgomery Biscuits with 56. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .324 batting average, leaping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a .313 mark.

The Biggest Little City's team has been nearly unstoppable in the second half of contests, boasting a 13-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds a 7-3 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 16-4 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

In games when an Aces' pitcher goes at least six innings, the Biggest Little City's team holds a 12-2 record.

