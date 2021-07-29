Aces Notes

Derailing the Express:

The Reno Aces remained undefeated this season with a 7-0-5 series record after taking four of six from the Round Rock Express.

With the team's 11-10 win on July 26, the Aces set a franchise record and became the third team in Minor League Baseball this year to score 500 runs in 70 contests, joining the Tampa Tarpons and the Everett AquaSox. Blake Lalli's club surpassed the 72-game mark set by the 2011 squad.

Jose Herrera, Ildemaro Vargas, Drew Ellis and Henry Ramos led the team with five RBIs apiece while Juniel Querecuto paced with seven hits against the Express. McCarthy and Ramos also scored five runs each to lead the offensive outpour.

Eight pitchers refused to surrender a run against Round Rock, combining for six hits, four walks and 14 strikeouts in 15 innings of work.

Disrupting the Opposition:

Miguel Aguilar has been lights out in July, converting on all 10 of his save opportunities and allowing just three earned run on seven hits for a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings of work. The Aces' closer has also struck out 13 batters and the opposition is hitting a measly .179 against him.

With his 10th save of July, the Aces' closer set the franchise record for most game-ending shutdowns in a single month, surpassing Jake Barrett in 2014 with nine.

Aguilar tied Slivino Bracho (2016) and Jimmy Sherfy (2018) for fourth all-time with 15 saves.

The left-hander has yet to blow a save 2021, going 15-for-15 for most completed save opportunities to start a season in franchise history.

In 33 appearances this season, Aguilar is boasting a 3-2 record with a 2.90 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 innings of work.

Heating Up in July:

Henry Ramos has been on fire since the start of July, boasting a .391/.473/.531 slash line while going 25-for-64 at the dish in 16 games. Of his 25 base knocks, 20 have been singles to along with a pair of home runs, three doubles, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

After a slow start to his Triple-A career, Jose Herrera has been one of the Aces' hottest hitters when in the lineup through July. Reno's catcher is slashing .333/.446/.500 with 18 hits, 12 RBIs and six tallies in 18 appearances.

After a rough first month in Triple-A, Humberto Mejia turned around his season in July by bringing his ERA down from 70.20 to 6.13 in just seven starts. Since July 1, Mejia holds a perfect 3-0 record while surrendering 10 runs on 28 hits and punching out 27 batters in 29 innings of work.

Kevin McCanna has been near-lights out since returning from the injured list on July 2, making five appearances, three of which were starts, and allowing just one run on six hits in 11.0 innings of work. The Aces' right-hander is also riding a nine-inning shutout streak, striking out 10 batters over that stretch.

What's New River Cat?:

Sacramento enters the series with a 30-42 record and has lost seven of its last 10 games. The River Cats were held scoreless in two of the team's seven contests against Tacoma and ride back-to-back losses into this week's slate with Reno.

Despite the worst record in the division, Sacramento has been one of the hottest hitting teams in Minor League Baseball. The club is hitting a second-best .285 with 733 hits this season behind Reno's MiLB-leading .289 batting average and 735 base knocks.

In July, Sacramento has scored the second-most runs in Triple-A West with 161 tallies on 247 hits but sit in a three-way tie for the third-highest run total in all Minor League Baseball with 162 surrendered.

Jake McCarthy will face his brother, Joe, for the second time this season, having squared off in Aces' outfielder's first Triple-A road series on June 24-29. The McCarthy brothers have been hot coming into the series, starting in all six games for their respective teams and combining for 14 hits, five runs scored and four RBIs.

Jason Krizan leads the River Cats through the 18-game slate against the Biggest Little City's team, going 27-for-73 (.370) with eight extra-base hits, 13 RBIs and nine walks.

Don't Sleep on the Aces:

The Aces continue to assert their dominance late in games, extending their Triple-A leads with a .315 batting average, 194 runs, 257 hits, 40 home runs and 46 doubles in the seventh inning or later.

With its Minor League-leading 194 tallies and .315 batting average after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 32 more runs than Carolina with 162 and 26 more points than second-best Quad City with a .281 mark.

Lalli's squad remains in second place in all of professional baseball with 52 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 57 tallies. Reno reclaimed its place atop the MiLB leaderboard with a .323 batting average, tying the Buffalo Bisons and jumping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, who fell to third (.318).

The Biggest Little City's team has been nearly unstoppable in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

