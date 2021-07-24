Aces Notes

It's Going Down, We're Going Timber:

The Reno Aces rebounded after dropped the opening game of a series, beating the Round Rock Express, 5-3, on Friday.

Following last night's win, the Biggest Little City's team holds a 17-9 record in games following a loss.

Jose Herrera continued to rake at the dish, going 1-for-3 with a three-run triple in the bottom of the second. Following Friday's contest, the Aces' catcher is slashing .417/.517/.750 with 11 RBIs, five runs scored and a pair of home runs in nine games since July 12.

Kevin McCanna extended his scoreless-inning streak to nine with near-perfect four frames of work, allowing just one hit and striking out three of the 13 batters.

Fireball-er:

Miguel Aguilar has been lights out in July, converting on all nine of his save opportunities and allowing just one earned run on five hits for a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings of work. The Aces' closer has also struck out 10 batters and the opposition is hitting a measly .156 against him.

Aguilar has yet to allow a hit with the bases loaded this season and has held his opponents to a .210 batting average with runners on base.

After picking up his 14th save on July 23, Aguilar claimed sole possession of sixth place for saves in a single campaign, surpassing Bobby Korecky (2009) and Carlos Rosa with 13 saves.

Aguilar is one save away from moving into a tie for fourth with Slivino Bracho (2016) and Jimmy Sherfy (2018) with 15 saves.

Aguilar has yet to blow a save 2021, going 14-for-14 for most completed save opportunities to start a season in franchise history.

Feel This Moment:

Henry Ramos has been on fire since the start of July, boasting a .407/.500/.556 slash line while going 22-for-54 at the dish in 15 games. Of his 22 base knocks, 18 have been singles to along with a pair of home runs, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored.

After drilling a double down the left-field line in the bottom of the second in Friday's game against the Express, Ramos has reached base safely in all 15 games he's appeared in this month.

Having reached nine straight games with a hit from July 10-20, Ramos matched his career-high hitting streak. He had recorded base knocks in nine consecutive games on two occasions with his last coming on July 15-24, 2019, with Sacramento.

In his Triple-A career, Ramos has registered exactly half of his total hits in July, smacking 80 of his 159 career base knocks in the seventh month of the year. The 29-year-old is hitting .279 with 39 runs scored and 33 RBIs. In games Ramos registers at least two hits, the Aces hold a 10-7 record.

Game On:

Drew Anderson will oppose Humberto Castellanos on Saturday. The right-hander enters today's matchup with a 4-5 record and a 3.45 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 62.2 innings of work. Anderson will make his first career start against Reno in game three.

Aces' starter Castellanos made five relief appearances for the Express in 2019, going 0-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12.2 innings of action. It will be his first time facing his former squad.

Just three Aces have recorded at least a pair of hits against Round Rock through the first two games of the series with Juniel Querecuto leading the way, putting forth a 3-for-7 showing to go along with an RBI.

Herrera leads the team with five RBIs and two extra-base hits against the Express.

Round Rock made its first appearance in Reno since May 15-18, 2017, where the Aces took three of four games by a combined score, 41-17.

We Are One:

The Aces continue to assert their dominance late in games, extending their Triple-A leads with a .313 batting average, 187 runs, 247 hits, 40 home runs and 43 doubles in the seventh inning or later.

With its Minor League-leading 187 tallies and .313 batting average after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 33 more runs and 25 more points than second-best Quad City with 157 tallies and a .288 mark.

Lalli's squad fell to second in professional baseball with 48 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays after a six-run final frame against Cleveland on July 23. Reno boasts a second-best .313 batting average, tying the Buffalo Bison and trailing only Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (.323).

Ellis' 20 doubles are tied for sixth in Triple-A, just behind his fellow corner infielder and Triple-A leader, Seth Beer (24). The Aces' third baseman remains in a three-way tie for fourth in Triple-A West with 33 extra-base hits.

The Biggest Little City's team has been nearly unstoppable in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

With its five runs against Round Rock on Friday, Reno increased its MiLB lead to 487 tallies. If the Aces score 13 runs over the next two contests, they will be the fastest team to reach the 500-run plateau on record since 2005, surpassing the Lancaster JetHawks' 71-game total in 2007.

