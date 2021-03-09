Aces GM Jaenson to be Part of Minor League Baseball Diversity Committee

RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces general manager Emily Jaenson has been named to Minor League Baseball's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee - the first-ever such committee at the Triple-A level. The five-person committee includes representatives from Major League Baseball, as well as four other minor league teams.

"I am honored to be named to the PDL committee for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion alongside six other talented MLB and MiLB executives working to further DE&I initiatives for both their clubs locally and the Minor League Baseball as a whole," said Jaenson. "DE&I efforts are very important to me personally, but also to our organizations as a whole as we work together to create meaningful, systemic change toward more equitable work environments."

"I am particularly excited to work with MLB's Chief People and Culture Officer, Michele C Meyer-Shipp, who was just named to CORE's 100 Most Influential Blacks Today list, and Susan Savage, owner of the Sacramento Rivercats. Also on the committee are four talented men who lead diverse baseball front offices across the country including Martie Cordaro, Harold Craw, Chuck Greenberg and Allan Benavides."

The primary goal of the committee is to reach new heights and improvements in representation across the industry, and was organized by Major League Baseball's Chief People and Culture officer, Michele Meyer-Shipp.

"Emily's appointment is a nod to the strong culture of inclusion which we value deeply at the Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field. On a Minor League baseball club with ten management and executive positions, six are occupied by women," said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "I am proud that Emily has earned this selection and excited that the Aces will be able to contribute to the growth of diversity in America's Pastime."

When Jaenson earned the role in 2018, she became the first female general manager in Aces history, and first woman to serve as a general manager in Triple-A baseball in nearly 20 years. At the time, the University of Indiana at Urbana-Champaign alumnus was the only female general manager in Triple-A and the highest-ranking female executive in the minor leagues. Now, Jaenson is one of three female general managers in Triple-A.

