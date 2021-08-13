Aces Fall to El Paso 6-2

August 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Reno Aces fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas tonight, 6-2, in the second half of a doubleheader. Cooper Hummel drove in the only RBI on the night for the Aces.

Reno struck first in game two, after Hummel drew a bases loaded walk with two outs. Andrew Young came home to score and make it 1-0.

El Paso added a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 4-1 Chihuahua lead.

The Aces scored a run in the top of the fifth to make it a 4-2 game, after Jake McCarthy came home on a throwing error. The run was McCarthy's third-straight game with a run scored.

The Chihuahuas added another two runs in the bottom of the sixth, making it a 6-2 final.

The Aces are right back in action for part two of the double header, playing the Chihuahuas again at 6:40 p.m. PT, and the game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.