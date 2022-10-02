Aces Fall to Bulls, 10-6, in Triple-A National Championship Game

Las Vegas, Nev. - Home runs belted by Alek Thomas and Dominic Canzone led the Reno Aces offense, but a five-run ninth inning solidified a 10-6 loss to the Durham Bulls in the Triple-A National Championship Game Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thomas went 2-for-5, which included a two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning into the right-field bullpens, which capped a three-run inning for the Aces.

Canzone added a multi-hit effort highlighted by a towering solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Entering the game with a four-run deficit, Edwin Uceta settled the ship as the right-hander scattered two hits, one walk, and five strikeouts in 4.1 scoreless innings on the mound, which enabled the Aces' offense to mount a comeback attempt.

J.B. Wendelken (L, 0-1, BS, 1) suffered the loss as the righty yielded four earned runs on two hits and three walks in 0.2 innings in the final frame.

Aces Notables:

Alek Thomas: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R.

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R.

Edwin Uceta: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K's.

Mitchell Stumpo: (N/D), 1.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K.

