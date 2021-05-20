Aces Events to Welcome the Reno Phil at Greater Nevada Field this August

RENO, Nev. - Aces Events will welcome The Reno Phil for a musical salute to one of Hollywood's favorite heroes - James Bond. 007: The Music of James Bond is set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Greater Nevada Field.

Maestro Jason Altieri, the Reno Phil Associate Conductor, will lead the orchestra and be joined by Broadway vocalists Hugh Panaro and Morgan James through some of the most popular songs from the five decades of films that have featured British secret service agent 007.

Hugh Panaro - best known as the Phantom in The Phantom of The Opera - and Morgan James, featured in Postmodern Jukebox, will take center stage for the show. The 25 Bond films that span five decades have produced some of the greatest movie music in history. From "Goldfinger" and "From Russia with Love" to "Diamonds are Forever" and Oscar-winning "Skyfall" by Adele, be prepared to be shaken AND stirred by the blockbuster Bond hits!

"We're bringing the music outside this summer," said Tim Young, Reno Phil President & CEO. "We are excited to team up with Greater Nevada Field to provide our audience a safe, outdoor setting to enjoy the thrilling music of James Bond."

To add a final thrill to the evening, attendees will be treated with a post-show fireworks spectacular.

007: THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Gates at 6:30 PM | Concert at 7:30 PM

Tickets for the performance range from $17 - $47 and can be purchased beginning Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. through https://greaternevadafield.com/

