Aces Edge Bees in 5-4 Saturday Afternoon Win

April 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - In a back and forth game, a two-out, go-ahead RBI single from Yonny Hernandez in the eighth inning propelled the Reno Aces (9-8) past the Salt Lake Bees (9-8) in a 5-4 win Saturday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Stone Garrett extended his season-high hitting streak to 11 games as the right fielder went 2-for-4, including a fifth-inning RBI single to the right field.

Caleb Smith (1-0) earned the win with two shutout innings in relief, allowed two hits, and fanned two batters.

Kevin Ginkel (S, 2) shut the door in the ninth with two strikeouts to secure the win and earn his second save of the season.

Camden Duzenack supplied Reno's lone longball of the game in the bottom of the third, his fourth of the season.

Drew Ellis saw his hitting streak reach five games in the win after he added a 2-for-4 performance that included an RBI single and run-scoring double on the day.

Aces Notables:

Stone Garrett: 2-for-4, RBI, and extended his hitting streak to a season-long 11 games.

Drew Ellis: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, R, and extended his hitting streak to five games.

Camden Duzenack: 1-for-4, HR, RBI.

Caleb Smith: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 K's, and earned his first win as an Ace.

The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

