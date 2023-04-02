Aces Drop Series Finale in 13-2 Loss to the Aviators

April 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (2-1) pitching staff surrendered seven home runs which led to a 13-2 defeat to the Las Vegas Aviators (1-2) in front of 3,246 fans at Greater Nevada Field Sunday afternoon.

Reno completed the 2023 Opening Weekend by winning the series against their Silver State rivals, two games to one, despite the loss in the finale.

Buddy Kennedy accounted for the Aces' only runs when he hit a two-run home run in the third frame. The Millville, NJ native is 4-for-7 with two home runs in the young season.

Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) suffered a loss in his 2023 debut for the Aces. The 24-year-old right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings with five earned runs and seven strikeouts. He has struck out 81 batters over his last 65 1/3 innings with Reno dating back to last season.

Aces Notables:

Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-3, 1 HR (2), 2 RBI, 1 R.

Jake Hager: 2-for-3, R, BB.

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5

The Reno Aces continue the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 4th, with a trip to the Pacific Northwest with a six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11th, with a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.