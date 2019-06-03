Aces Drop Rubber Match, Lose 16-9

June 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Albuquerque, New Mexico - What started out as a pitcher's duel quickly turned into a slugfest at Isotopes Park. Right-hander Taylor Widener tossed three scoreless innings but was tagged for four runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth before being removed for Bradin Hagens. Chris Cron called upon six pitchers to get through eight innings of work Sunday night. Widener (4.2 IP) and Ryan Atkinson (1.1 IP) were the lone Aces throwers to get more than three outs. Reno hit four homers against the Isotopes, one of which came off the bat of Cody Decker. The solo-blast was Decker's 202nd career home run, most by any active player in Minor League Baseball. The Aces will take the day off tomorrow and return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday to take on the Nashville Sounds.

Top Performers - Reno

Tyler Heineman (1-for-1, HR)

Cody Decker (2-for-4, HR)

Matt Szczur (2-for-4. R, 2 RBI)

Top Performers - Albuquerque

Dom Nuñez (2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI)

Sam Hilliard (3-for-4, 4 R, BB)

Roberto Ramos (2-for-5, R, 4 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday June 3 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day

Notes & Information

Show Time: Former Aces infielder Ketel Marte has put together a career-year thus far. Over his last 10 games, Marte is batting .383 with 5 home runs, 12 RBI and has a 1.187 OPS. He's batting .280 with the D-backs, has 14 homers and 43 RBI. He spent 70 games with Triple-A Reno in 2017 and hit .338 with seven home runs.

Time to Relax: Tomorrow is the third scheduled off day of the 2019 season for the Reno Aces. Reno has played 57 games so far this season with the two previous off days coming on April 23 & May 15. Following an off day this season, Reno is 0-2. The Aces went 1-6 in games following off-days last season.

Upcoming: Greater Nevada Field will host the Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds for the first time since 2017. The Sounds and Aces will get the homestand started with a three-game series on Tuesday night and be followed with a four-game set against Memphis on Friday night. On Saturday, June 8, Greater Nevada Field will be transported to a galaxy far, far away...expect to see some of your favorite characters from the film throughout the concourse while you enjoy specialty concession items & immersive in-game experience. | Presented By Truckee Meadows Community College, Wild 102.9, and Reno News & Review.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.