Aces Complete Sweep of Isotopes, Win Seventh Straight in Series Finale

Reno, NV - Jorge Barrosa finished his raucous series with a bang in an 8-3 Reno Aces (44-31) series finale victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (27-48) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Barrosa went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs driven in. It was an exceptional series for the young centerfielder, who went 9-for-18 with two doubles, a triple, a homer and seven driven in. Barrosa has recorded multiple hits in six of his last seven games.

Kyle Lewis stung the ball all week and added two more hits Sunday. Lewis was excellent in the series with 11 hits, including a 5-for-5 effort Thursday. The 2020 American League Rookie of the Year drove in a run and hit four balls over 100 mph in exit velocity in the finale.

Buddy Kennedy reached four times and Ali Sánchez had a multi-hit effort in the win. The Aces went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position and took full advantage of four walks and a hit batter in a six run sixth. Four Aces relievers combined for four scoreless innings behind Blake Walston's five solid innings.

It was the first clean six-game sweep in Greater Nevada Field history. Reno outscored Albuquerque 60-21 in the drubbing. The Aces will head on the road for a six-game series with the Sacramento River Cats. The series begins Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-5, RBI

- Ali Sánchez: 2-for-4, RBI

- Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB

- Blake Walston: 5.0 IP, 2 R/ER, 6 K

The Aces will return home on the Fourth of July to start a six-game series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

