Aces Camps Set for July 18-20 at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - Youth baseball players throughout the Northern Nevada region have the opportunity to play at Greater Nevada Field and receive instruction from former Major League baseball players Chris Gimenez and Chris Aguila at Aces Camps in partnership with the Northern Nevada Baseball Club from July 18-20, 2022.

Open to kids ages 9-to-13, the camp will run from 9 AM to 1 PM each day.

Spaces are limited, parents can register their child for $250 or visiting renoaces.com while spots are available. Participants will enjoy four hours of baseball training in addition to a ticket to an Aces game and lunch provided each day.

Take advantage of this extraordinary chance to play at Greater Nevada Field and utilize a Major League-quality training facility and instruction from top area baseball coaches.

For more information and to register for Ace Camps, visit www.renoaces.com.

