Aces Battle But Fall Short in 13-11 Loss to Dodgers

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (10-13, 54-44) brought their best bats but failed to limit a potent Oklahoma City Dodgers (15-8, 65-31) attack in a 13-11 loss Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Oklahoma City drew first blood with a vigorous second inning, jumping on Reno's starter Blake Walston for four early runs. The Aces responded admirably with five unanswered scores, highlighted by a two-run blast from Josh Rojas. After multiple hits in game one, Rojas went 4-for-6 with the homer in game two.

The Aces ambushed former standout closer Ken Giles with three runs in the seventh, culminated by a sharply hit grounder from Pavin Smith to take a late 8-7 lead. Smith was fantastic in vital spots, adding a two-run single that gave the Aces a brief 5-4 advantage in the fifth. Kyle Lewis continued a torrid stretch with two doubles and two runs driven in.

Phillip Evans served as a tablesetter all night long, reaching in all six plate appearances with three hits and three walks. The heart of Reno's lineup (Evans, Rojas, Lewis) went 9-for-15 with three extra-base hits. Even with the offensive resurgence, the Dodgers took advantage of six walks in the ninth to snag the win and a 2-0 series lead.

The Aces and Dodgers continue their series Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Phillip Evans: 3-for-3, 3 BB, 2 RBI

- Josh Rojas: 4-for-6, HR, 3 RBI

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-6, 2 2B, RBI

- Pavin Smith: 1-for-5, 3 RBI

The Aces continue their six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday night at Greater Nevada. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

