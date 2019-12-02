Aces Announce 2020 Game Times

December 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





RENO, Nevada - This season at Greater Nevada Field, Opening Day will hold true to its name.

The Reno Aces will open the season twice this year with a traditional 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Opening Day for the first time in the team history on Thursday, April 9 against the Sacramento River Cats. Can't take a sick day? Join the club after work for Opening Night on Friday, April 10 at 6:05 p.m. with fireworks to follow the contest presented by St. Mary's.

"With the amount of tradition in the game of baseball and in the city of Reno, we felt like our fans deserved a traditional Opening Day first pitch," Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson said. "We can't wait to open the season under the warm northern Nevada sun against our Division rival Sacramento."

To celebrate the announcement, fans will get their first chance to buy a 2020 single-game ticket. Head to renoaces.com to buy an Opening Day ticket during today's flash sale that runs till 11:59 p.m. tonight.

The Aces made a conscious effort to identify the ideal start times for games in 2020. Majority of the night games will begin at 6:35 p.m. eliminating the 7:05 p.m. first pitches from the 2020 schedule. Saturday games in April and May are scheduled for 4:05 p.m. to give the fans the best chance to enjoy the warm spring weather with Sunday games on tap for 1:05 p.m. all season long.

"Our goal is to the be the premier affordable family fun event in town. The fans have spoken. They want earlier game times and we took that into major account when planning this year's schedule." Jaenson said.

For the seventh consecutive season, Reno will host a game on the 4th of July. First pitch is scheduled to launch Saturday at 6:35 p.m. against the Tacoma Rainiers with an Independence Day Celebration presented by Atlantis succeeding the game.

If one Aceball game a day isn't enough for you, set a reminder for Saturday, July 11. The Aces will take on another long-standing tradition, the double-header against the Salt Lake Bees. Game one will take place at 1:05 p.m. and game two will get underway at 6:35 p.m., both seven-inning matchups.

Season tickets are on-sale now at https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/memberships. Group event tickets are on-sale at https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/group-outings or by calling 775-334-4700. Check the team's social media as the 2020 season inches closer for updates on game times, single-game tickets and promotional/giveaway schedules.

For more information, fans can visit the team's website at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. Follow the club all offseason long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 2, 2019

Aces Announce 2020 Game Times - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.