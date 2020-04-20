Aces and 1868 FC Corporate Partners Offer Business and Job Opportunities

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 20, 2020

The Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC are working in tandem with corporate partners to provide our fans with updated information on partner business hours, deals, services, job opportunities, and other pertinent information to help benefit our community. Below is a list of this important information provided by our partners. All of the partners listed below have been adhering to rigorous safety and cleanliness practices throughout COVID-19.

"While we can't welcome you to Greater Nevada Field right now, we want to make sure our fans and community are connected with our partners," Aces & 1868 FC President Eric Edelstein said. "Our hope is to support those who have supported us for so long. Sports has never been about the stadium or the game but rather a place to join together and be a part of our community. We will continue to serve our community any way possible now and well after we all return to the games."

Job Opportunities:

Advanced IPM - We are actively hiring for our service team! Interested applicants can find more information at www.advancedipm.com/careers.

Biomat USA, Inc. - Seeking to fill (4) full-time positions. Please visit us at www.grifols.com and choose "careers" for more information

Nevada Mining Association: NvMA would like to recognize and thank the essential healthcare workers, first responders, and businesses who are keeping Nevadans healthy and safe. A number of companies within the mining sector are hiring throughout Nevada. We invite anyone interested to visit www.nevadamining.org/jobs to explore current job opportunities. We are #HereForNevada!

Truckee Meadows Community College - Truckee Meadows Community College: If you are looking for a job, get more info about TMCC's variety of flexible and short term programs and retraining opportunities to help you become more competitive in the job market. All classes and services are currently available online, visit www.tmcc.edu/catalog for more info on available programs.

Food and beverage deals and services:

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Open for to-go and delivery orders. Order delivery via phone, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and GrubHub. Free delivery on orders $40+ Open 11am-9pm daily

Costa Vida - Open for delivery, take-out, and drive-thru

Firehouse Subs - Open for drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery. Delivery via GrubHub and DoorDash

Jack in the Box - Join us as we #StayInTheBox. Drive-thru, mobile app ordering, and delivery available.

Jersey Mike's Subs - Open for take-out and delivery. Can order at store, over phone, or through website. Delivery via UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and EZCater ($70 min.)

Jimmy John's - Can order via online, app, phone. Open for take-out, drive-thru, and delivery

Macaroni Grill - Open for to-go and catering business. Order via GrubHub and UberEats

My Favorite Muffin - Open for delivery and take-out. M-F: 6am-2:30 pm, Sat: 7am-2:30 pm, Sun: 8am-2:30pm. BOGO free bagels after 1 pm daily. Contact us via phone, Facebook, or website

Qdoba - Open for business. Can order through takeout or delivery via Uber Eats and Door Dash

Rita's Italian Ice - Buy two quarts of Italian Ice, get one free. Open for curbside pickup, 2pm-8pm

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory - Online ordering only. Money will go back to local store.

Rounds Bakery - Open for take-out/pick-up services. All items made fresh daily

Sierra Meat & Seafood - Open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 3 pm. Orders can also be placed over the phone or online at www.sierrameat.com. Orders placed by 11 am are available the following work day. There is a 10 percent discount for frontline workers.

Essential services and other community deals:

Advanced IPM - We are offering no-charge evaluations and quotes for virucide and sanitation services

Ahern Rentals, Inc. - Since 1953, we have been here to help keep Northern NV moving with our full selection of rental construction equipment from the Pro to the Weekend Warrior. Please visit us M-F 7am-5pm in any of our 4 Northern NV locations. www.ahern.com

Amerigen Power Solutions - Amerigen Power Solutions is open and continues to support the community in meeting the power needs of Northern Nevada. We offer generator sales, service and rentals -please reach out to them for all your power needs at 775-453-1048.

Andrews Braces-Personalized Orthodontics - The office will remain closed (except for emergencies) during this time. But we are offering virtual ortho screening exams for free! Check out the link on our website: www.AndrewsBraces.com

Biomat USA, Inc. - Donations are desperately needed. First time donors, mention Aces & 1868 FC and receive additional $10 on first donation, bringing total to $60. Valid for Sparks location.

Breakthru Beverage - Breakthru Beverage Nevada will be kicking off a statewide charitable "food pantry" effort to aid our industry partners and communities during this COVID-19 outbreak. We are proud to partner and support the Nevada Chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG). The process will amount to providing food for family members.

Brite Glass - We are proud to be an essential local Reno business, enacting social distancing and following proper safety protocols. We are offering 15% off any shower enclosure and two chip repairs on a windshield for 50 dollars.

Camelot Party Rentals - Temporary Business Hours are Monday-Friday 9am to 4pm. Front office is closed but we are available via email and phone. We are also selling testing tents.

Christensen Automotive - Christensen Automotive is a proud Reno Aces Sponsor and open at all 5 locations M-F 7:30-5PM to take care of all your car and truck repair needs. 3 year 36,000 mile nationwide warranty. Visit www.ChristensenAutomotive.com to find the location nearest you to take care of your vehicle needs. Our Family Making Sure Your Family Travel Safe.

Crunch Fitness - Crunch Fitness is excited to offer Crunch Live, our online platform with thousands of free workout, yoga, and exercise videos. Go to www.crunchlive.com to sign up today for your free 45-day trial (no credit card needed!)

Dillard's Inc. - Shop your favorite deals online at www.dillards.com!

Floor & Decor - We are offering curbside pickup for online and pro app orders as well as virtual design appointments! We are operating 7am-4pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday!

Great Basin Orthopedics - Great Basin Orthopedics is open during this time, while also offering telehealth when possible. Please visit www.greatbasinortho.com for more information.

Greater Nevada Credit Union - Celebrating Greater Good, while supporting local businesses and non-profits, does it get any Greater than that! Entries are now open to recognize community members who are delivering A Greater Good to our local community. At Greater Nevada, Helping More People Live Greater is what we are all about. Join us in celebrating others who share in our passion. Visit GNCU.org/AGreaterGood to complete your entry and one nominee a week will be selected to win a $250 donation towards their favorite non-profit organization on their behalf. Membership with GNCU is not required to enter. Official rules are available through the official entry form.

Les Schwab - Open for emergency tire services and commercial vehicles only.

Local 350 - Local 350 is Proud to be partnered up with The Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC. Local 350 Plumbers and Pipefitters takes apprenticeship applications year around and if interested please contact 775-359-2229 or 775-359-2142 ext 6. Any and all info can be done over the phone or via email during these tough and difficult times.

Mercedes-Benz of Reno - Mercedes-Benz of Reno is open Monday - Saturday should you need to purchase or service your vehicle, offering vehicle pick-up and drop-off, and store to door delivery. Take 25% off any service, up to $500 off, now through April 30.

Nevada Donor Network - April is Donate Life Month! Register to donate life at www.nvdonor.org

Nevada Health Link - An Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period (ECSEP) for eligible Nevadans without health insurance is open through May 15. You may also qualify for financial assistance to help pay your premiums. Visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call the Call Center 1.800.547.2927.

Northern Nevada Medical Center - Northern Nevada Medical Center appreciates our community following the #StayHomeforNevada directive. To review our current policies that ensure patients remain safe, visit https://www.nnmc.com/health-alert.

NV Energy - NV Energy is suspending disconnects for non-payment and waiving late penalties for those experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19 or for those whose health is impacted by COVID-19. If this applies to you, please contact us so we can help: 775-834-4444 or https://www.nvenergy.com/contact-us/

PKL Homes - Reno's "Best Value" short-term rental operator, PKL Homes, is supporting Essential Workforce and relocators with more options for short Essential stays in Reno. We are now taking reservations on 4 NEW short-term, professionally cleaned and disinfected rental apartments on the Truckee River! Try the PKL Wow Experience today! http://pklhomes.net 775-525-813

Ray Morgan Company - Ray Morgan Company is the leading office technology provider, and right now they are offering three month and six month payment deferrals for people office technology and equipment - including home office setups. They also have inexpensive, certified, fully guaranteed remanufactured devices with the same deferral programs and RMC follows CDC guidelines and contactless installation options as well. For more information please visit https://info.raymorgan.com/newcontractexpenserelief

RC Willey - We are open by phone from 11am-7pm. Our curbside pickup is also open from 11am-7pm. We are open online 24/7. We also have immediate curbside and garage delivery available on all products.

REMSA and Hospital Message to the Community - REMSA, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Health and Saint Mary's remind you to call 911 if you are experiencing a medical emergency. Signs and symptoms including chest pain, difficulty breathing, uncontrolled bleeding, seizure, stroke symptoms, cardiac arrest or sudden loss of consciousness could indicate a serious health problem and need to be evaluated quickly. Be assured that your ambulance transport and emergency room treatment are safe and do not put you at risk. Do not delay seeking emergency care.

Reno Buick GMC - Reno Buick GMC Cadillac's Service Department is open Monday through Friday by appointment, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm, with extra caution and sanitizing for each customer and their vehicle. 775-333-0000 or book online at renogmc.com Also: Buy 100% Online from our website at Renogmc.com. General Motors has amazing offers during this trying time. We are here to help.

Reno Orthopedic Clinic - Open for business. Also accepting virtual appointments.

Renown Health - Renown providers are now able to offer virtual visits for some appointment types. Virtual visits are being utilized for primary care, specialty care and urgent care to allow you to see your provider from the comfort of your own home. Renown caregivers are grateful for the community's love and enthusiasm for sewing masks, gowns and surgical caps. We continue to need these items and appreciate your support. The "LOVE" sculpture, a one-ton, welded aluminum artwork with letters 10-feet tall and eight-feet wide, will find a temporary home at Renown Regional Medical Center's main entrance at 1155 Mill Street in Reno, Nevada. Debuting at Burning Man in 2019, the free-standing structure is wired for illumination, has weighted steel base plates for anchorage and will be visible to vehicular and pedestrian traffic along the Mill Street and Ryland Street corridors.

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center - The hospital and ER are still open for patients. There is a separate Respiratory ER for those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Sierra Air, Inc. - We are dedicated to doing everything in our power to provide a safe experience for our customers and a healthy environment for our employees and community. Contact us today at 775-800-5500, anytime 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Sierra Neurosurgery Group - We are open and seeing patients in our clinic and over video telehealth services, so patients can stay home. Opened an Imaging Center to better serve patients. Outpatient MRI and X-ray available. Keeping patients out of the ER, offering same-day Neurosurgical evaluation for acute symptoms (severe back or neck pain, leg pain and weakness with walking).

Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute - Given the sensitive nature of the services we provide and the rapidly shifting dynamics of the pandemic and the regulations, and guidelines mandating medical services, for the time being we'll need to take a raincheck on this opportunity. We thank you for thinking outside the box in this #BraveNewWorld and offering the opportunity. Please keep us in mind moving forward though, b/c as I mentioned, for healthcare, our situation is changing on a daily basis.

SpineNevada - We are here for you. The spine and musculoskeletal specialists at Spine Nevada Minimally Invasive Spine Institute are open for in-office patient visits as well as telemedicine virtual visits that allow patients to see, hear and talk to their provider from the comfort and convenience of home. Our team is working to ensure a safe experience for our patients and team members. For more details, please visit https://spinenevada.com or call 775-348-8800.

Swift orthopedic Urgent Care - Swift orthopedic Urgent Clinic stands with our Emergency Room (ER) and Urgent Care colleagues with the goal of stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus by remaining open to add healthcare capacity to ER and Urgent Care efforts, in treating orthopedic, musculoskeletal and spine conditions. Swift Urgent Clinic offers both walk-in visits and scheduled appointments. For more information, please visit https://swifturgentclinic.com or call 775-507-4700.

Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company - As an essential business, we are open to service our Reno/Tahoe communities and offering free delivery in wake of COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.ttlco.com

Western Nevada Supply Co. - Open Monday through Friday 5:30 am to 5:30 pm. Thermal temperature scan is required for entry and strict 6-foot social distancing measures are in place. Saturdays are open for emergencies and Will Call order pick-ups. We encourage you to call your orders ahead of time to (775) 359-5800 and we will have them ready for you when you arrive.

YESCO - 20% all products through the month of April. Go to www.store.yesco.com and enter code "STAYSAFE20" at checkout

For more information on corporate sponsorship opportunities, contact Max Margulies, Director of Corporate Partnerships, at Max@renoaces.com.

