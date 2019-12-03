Aces, 1868 FC, Reno Rodeo Foundation Partner on Denim Drive

Reno, Nevada â The Reno Aces, Reno 1868 FC, and Reno Rodeo Foundation have teamed up this holiday season. The clubs will be donating over 500 toys to the foundation's Denim Drive on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. in the rotunda at Greater Nevada Field.

The donation was made possible by JAKKS Pacific, Inc., a leading United States toy manufacturing company who generously donated thousands of toys for the Aces and Reno 1868 FC to distribute to children in Northern Nevada during the holiday season.

The toys will be distributed throughout 14 Northern Nevada counties in partnership with the State of Nevada Division of Child & Family Services. The Reno Rodeo Foundation will be bringing multiple trucks to Greater Nevada Field for transport of the toys.

"We are thrilled to be able to help bring a little extra joy to the kids we serve through the Denim Drive," Executive Director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation Clara Andriola said. "They've endured the unimaginable, but we hope a new toy makes their holiday a little brighter and sends the message that their community cares about them."

Since 2006, The Denim Drive has provided the comfort of things like new clothing, new teddy bears, and new rolling back-packs to abused, neglected and abandoned children who have experienced the worst. Overall, the Reno Rodeo Foundation's Denim Drive has provided comfort to over 40,000 infants, children, and teens with these essentials. For more information, visit https://www.renorodeofoundation.org/denim-drive/

"The Reno Aces are extremely privileged to call the city of Reno home and the opportunity we have to give back to the community through the Denim Drive is exciting," Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson said. "We understand the Reno Rodeo Foundation's Denim Drive spreads so much joy every year to children in need and we are immensely thankful for the opportunity to be involved."

"Reno 1868 FC really enjoys working with the Reno Rodeo Foundation," said 1868 General Manager Doug Raftery. "We are thrilled to participate in such a great drive put on by a great organization. We are grateful that through the Reno Rodeo Foundation, we can help those in need not just in Reno, but across our home of Northern Nevada."

Reno Aces General Manger Emily Jaenson, Reno 1868 FC General Manager Doug Raftery, and Executive Director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation Clara Andriola will be in attendance on Wednesday for further comment.

For more information on the Aces or 1868 FC all offseason long, fans can visit the teams' websites at renoaces.com or reno1868fc.com.

