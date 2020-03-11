Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tennessee Smokies Partner up for 2020

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies are happy to announce their returning partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors for the 2020 season.

Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Smokies will offer Tickets for Heroes, highlighting veterans who have gone above and beyond in the line of duty. Fans will be able to nominate veterans to receive a spotlight feature during a Smokies game, a gift from Academy Sports + Outdoors, and tickets to a future Smokies game. Tickets for Heroes will be a season-long promotion. Stay tuned for the 10 Tickets for Heroes dates which will be announced on social media.

The Father's Day Game inside Smokies Stadium will be presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. All fathers entering the ballpark will receive complimentary tickets. Leading up to the game fans can visit smokiesbaseball.com/academy to explain why their father is the best. One lucky dad will have the chance to win a gift card from Academy Sports + Outdoors, a gift card to the GoTeez Locker Room, an opportunity to throw out the first pitch, and be recognized on field during the Father's Day Game on June 20, 2020.

Fans that purchase the UT Night Fireworks Ticket Package presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will have an exclusive field access view of the fireworks show following the game on August 22, 2020. Fifty (50) lucky fans will have the opportunity to sit in the Academy Sports + Outdoors viewing area and take home a complimentary Academy Sports + Outdoors chair provided to them just in time for the fall tailgating season.

Fans will be able to view all of the unique giveaways from Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Smokies throughout the 2020 season at www.smokiesbaseball.com/academy. To view Academy's full assortment of fun sports and outdoor products, or to find a location near you, please visit www.academy.com.

The Smokies will commence their 2020 home campaign against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

