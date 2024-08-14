AC Milan to LAFC: World Cup Champion Olivier Giroud Sets Goal to Win More Trophies in MLS

August 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







LAFC's latest addition, France superstar Olivier Giroud, sits down with Maurice Edu to discuss his goals playing in MLS.

