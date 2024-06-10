Absolute Stunners: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 14

United Soccer League Championship (USL)







Some brilliant pieces of close control and finishing were supplemented by outstanding long-range strikes from set pieces and open play across the USL Championship over the past seven days. Here are our picks for four of the top finishes, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

