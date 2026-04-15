Absolute Scenes for Spokane!!!
Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Nil Vinyals sealed the win in second-half stoppage time to lead Spokane Velocity FC to a 3-1 comeback victory over AV ALTA FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 15, 2026
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