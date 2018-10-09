Aberg Joins Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned left wing Pontus Aberg to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Aberg, 25 (9/23/93), was claimed on waivers from Edmonton on Oct. 1 and made his Ducks debut in Anaheim's Season Opener on Oct. 3 at San Jose. Aberg has collected 5-13=18 points with a +6 rating in 69 career NHL games with Anaheim, Edmonton and Nashville.

Acquired by Edmonton from Nashville in exchange for Mark Letestu on Feb. 25, 2018, Aberg combined for 4-12=16 points with three game-winning goals and a +9 rating in 53 games with the Predators and Oilers last season. The Stockholm, Sweden native has also appeared in 203 career American Hockey League (AHL) games, recording 76-56=132 points with Milwaukee.

