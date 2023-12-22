Aberdeen IronBirds Announce 2023 Community Year in Review, 2024 Community Partners

Celebrating 21 seasons of IronBirds baseball at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, the IronBirds are also proud to serve as a strong advocate for our local community leaders, volunteers and organizations to make a difference. Throughout 2023, the Aberdeen IronBirds made over 270 donations to non-profit organizations in the Harford, Cecil and Baltimore Counties and surrounding areas through fundraising, ticket donations, first-pitches, promotional items, and other in-kind initiatives, totaling over $362,000 in value.

In 2023 the IronBirds celebrated the Harford County Education Foundation, Leveling the Playing Field, and Voices of Hope as Community Partners, benefiting from in-stadium signage, digital advertising, and in-person marketing opportunities at Ripken Stadium during IronBirds games. As 2023 comes to a close, the IronBirds are excited to announce our newest Community Partners for the 2024 season, SARC Maryland and Clubhouse by Ashley. Each organization will receive similar benefits and interact with IronBirds fans throughout the 2024 season. If you would like to nominate a non-profit organization to be our 3rd Community Partner for the 2024 IronBirds season, please contact Brekke Autry, Partnerships and Marketing Director at [email protected] or visit www.milb.com/aberdeen/community/community-page. If your non-profit or community organization wishes to receive a donation from the IronBirds, please visit the IronBirds' donation Request Guidelines page at https://www.milb.com/aberdeen/community/donationrequests.

Opened in 2002, the IronBirds are owned by Cal Ripken, Jr. and Bill Ripken, Aberdeen natives, and play High-A professional minor league baseball in the South Atlantic League as a Baltimore Orioles affiliate. 2024 will be the 22*nd* year and 22*nd* season of IronBirds baseball. For more information, visit www.goironbirds.com or visit IronBirds social media.

