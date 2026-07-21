"ABEL CAPUTO!!! WHAT a FINISH!!!!!"

Published on July 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







With both sides playing the full second half with 10 men, Abel Caputo netted the game-winning goal for One Knoxville SC to defeat Fort Wayne FC, ending its 11-game unbeaten streak and moving Knoxville into first place; Scott McLeod and Kabiru Gafar also had goals at Covenant Health Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2026

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