Abel Caputo: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 19/20
Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 23, 2026
- Velocity FC Dominates Charlotte Independence in 3-0 Win, Rises to Fourth in League One Standings - Spokane Velocity FC
- New York Cosmos Sign Defender Michael Chilaka - New York Cosmos
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