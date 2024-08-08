Sports stats



Valour FC

ABDUL BINATE: #soccer #football

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC YouTube Video


Abdul Binate

What a hit If you think Abdul's stunner deserves Goal of the Month, vote now! https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/509160

Vote for Abdul's goal for a chance to win a fantastic prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a GOAT bucket hat courtesy of TELUS

#TELUSGOTM -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer

Check out the Valour FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central