Abdellatif Aboukoura: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 16
Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2026
- Rowdies and the Fourth of July: A Tampa Bay Tradition - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Aboukoura's Birmingham Strike Voted USL Championship Goal of the Week for Week 16 - Loudoun United FC
- Baker Mayfield, Jalen Williams, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Become Investors in OKC for Soccer - OKC Energy FC
- Second-Half Surge Lifts Orange County Past Miami FC - Miami FC
- Rowdies Partner Again with PMB Events, Michelob Ultra for Round of 32 USA Soccer Watch Party at Al Lang Stadium - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- San Antonio FC Earns 2-1 Road Victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - San Antonio FC
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Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Aboukoura's Birmingham Strike Voted USL Championship Goal of the Week for Week 16
- Loudoun United FC Falls 4-1 on the Road against Charleston Battery
- Aboukoura Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Following Birmingham Draw
- Loudoun United FC Faces Charleston Battery in Midweek Road Test
- Loudoun United FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw against Birmingham Legion FC