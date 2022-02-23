ABC Supply Stadium to Host Brunch 'N Brushes March 20th

BELOIT, WI - Grab your gaggle and fly on over to ABC Supply Stadium on Sunday, March 20 at 11am for ABC Supply Stadium Events' first-ever "Brunch 'N Brushes". Local artist, Lindsey Salzwedel, of Expressively You will teach attendees the fine skill of painting, while guests enjoy an incredible brunch spread prepared by Sky Carp Executive Chef, Matthew A. Austin.

Tickets are $50 and include brunch and a painting lesson (all painting materials will be supplied by Expressively You). Other drinks will be available for purchase at the stadium. Attendees can expect an afternoon of delicious food, learning how to paint, painting one of the four options provided (which attendees will be able to take home), and getting to know each other as well as Lindsey!

Madison native Lindsey Salzwedel began painting at a young age. That passion took her to Edgewood College where she began as an "Art Therapy" Major but graduated with a Bachelor's in "Art and Design Teaching." She now has her own business, Expressively You, and teaches in the public and private sectors.

"Whether you consider yourself an artist or not, you will walk away from Brunch 'N Brushes with a full stomach, a full hear heart, and an incredible piece of artwork made by YOU!" says Gracey McDonald, Event Sales Manager for ABC Supply Stadium and the Beloit Sky Carp. "Grab your flock, or come by yourself and make new friends, it's going to be a wonderful afternoon!"

The brunch menu includes a wide variety of foods including:

- Scrambled Egg Station

- French Toast Bread Pudding

- Pork Sausage Links

- Diced Hash Browns

- Sliced Melon

- Assorted Pastries

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.milb.com/beloit/events.

