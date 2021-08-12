Abbotsford Canucks Sign Jarid Lukosevicius

Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Jarid Lukosevicius to a one-year AHL contract.

Lukosevicius, 26, appeared in 17 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins last season, recording two points (1-1-2) and two penalty minutes. In 46 career AHL games, the Squamish, BC native has 10 points (7-3-10) and 31 penalty minutes.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Squamish, BC native spent four seasons at the University of Denver, recording 105 points (62-43-105) and a +47 rating in 158 games.

The 5'10", 193-pound forward also played parts of three seasons with the Powell River Kings of the BCHL, leading the team in scoring (26-33-59) in 2013.14 and ranking second in points (33-40-73) in 2014.15.

