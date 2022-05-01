Abbotsford Canucks Set for First-Round AHL Calder Cup Playoff Matchup

May 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







ABBOTSFORD, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks (39-23-5-1) will play Round 1 of the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs on the road against the Bakersfield Condors (37-21-5-5), beginning Tuesday, May 3rd at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

Pacific Division First Round - Best-of-3 Series | P4 - Bakersfield Condors vs. P5 - Abbotsford Canucks:

Game 1 - Tue., May 3 - Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 7:00

^Game 2 - Wed., May 4 - Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 7:00

*Game 3 - Mon., May 9 - Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Pacific

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

All games are available on AHLTV. CLICK HERE to learn more.

The matchup between fourth place Bakersfield and fifth place Abbotsford was set following the final day of the American Hockey League's regular season on Saturday, which saw the Canucks fall 6-0 against the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg. CLICK HERE for Saturday's game recap.

Bakersfield, meanwhile, defeated the Stockton Heat 3-1 on the road. The win clinched the Condors fourth place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage for all three first-round games.

The series between Abbotsford and Bakersfield follows an historic 2021.22 regular season for the Canucks, as they closed out the regular season on a 9-2-0 run -- which saw them accomplish a franchise record nine-game win streak.

The teams have matched up a total of eight times this season, with Abbotsford compiling a 4-3-1 record. The Canucks have won the last four matchups against the Condors: February 16th (5-2 road W), March 19th (3-1 road W), April 16th (3-1 road W), April 26th (4-2 home W).

For more information on the Calder Cup Playoff format, please CLICK HERE.

Tickets for the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, including games at the Abbotsford Centre, are on sale now at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

Tickets purchased for Round 1 will be issued a refund.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.