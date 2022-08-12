Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022-23 Hockey Operations Staff

Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today the hiring of John Murray as Strength & Conditioning Coach, in addition to confirming the rest of the club's hockey operations staff ahead of the 2022-23 American Hockey League season.

Jeremy Colliton will lead the hockey operations staff in his first season as Head Coach of the team, with the support of newly hired Development & Goaltending Coach Marko Torenius, as well as a returning coaching department comprised of Associate Coach Gary Agnew, Assistant Coach Jeff Ulmer, Video Coach Ian Beckenstein, Skills Coach Yogi Svejkovsky and Skating Coach Mackenzie Braid.

John Murray enters the Canucks organization from St. Andrew's College, an independent preparatory school in Aurora, Ontario where he served as Head Strength Coach of all the school's sport programs for eight years, focusing primarily on the hockey, football and baseball teams. Murray also worked as a Strength and Conditioning Coach for Gary Roberts High Performance Training in Toronto, Ontario for seven years, working with some of the world's top hockey players during the offseason.

"John is someone that comes with great experience in a team environment," said Johnson. "He has been working with some of the best hockey players in the world. His knowledge and passion are qualities that I am extremely excited about adding to our organization."

Murray will join the returning human performance staff that includes Head Equipment Manager Ramandeep "Chico" Dhanjal, Assistant Equipment Manager Shingo Sasaki, Head Athletic Therapist Roman Kaszczij and Assistant Athletic Therapist Chris Trivieri.

