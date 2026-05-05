Aaron Molloy Skips a Screamer!!!

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Christian Pinzón notched a goal and assist while Johnny Rodriguez also found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Cashman Field on Saturday night after Aaron Molloy had put the visitors ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.