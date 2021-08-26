Aaron Civale to Start for Captains Friday Night
August 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Eastlake, OH) - In conjunction with the Cleveland Indians, the Lake County Captains today announced that RHP Aaron Civale will start for the Captains on Friday night on a major league rehab assignment. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Gates to Classic Park open at 6:00 p.m.
Civale (26) is in his third major league season, all with Cleveland, and has posted a 3.53 career ERA across 37 big league starts. The right-hander is 10-2 this season with a 3.32 ERA, while posting career highs in strikeouts (76), innings pitched (97.2) and starts (15). Civale pitched for the Captains in 2017 and walked just five batters in 57 innings, while striking out 53. He went 2-4 for Lake County with a 4.58 ERA.
Friday's game features postgame fireworks, presented by Meijer.
