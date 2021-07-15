Aaron Bond's Cycle Leads Paddleheads to Victory

July 15, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Missoula, MT - For the Missoula Paddleheads, Wednesday nights 12-2 victory over the Billings Mustangs was a major win.

Coming into the evening, Missoula was tied with the Idaho Falls Chukars for first place in the Northern Division. The Chukars held the tiebreaker because of the head to head record against Missoula. With the Paddleheads winning tonight, they now take sole possession of first place.

The Paddleheads scored 11 unanswered runs to finish the game after they trailed 2-1 at the halfway mark.

The Mustangs got on the board first in the third inning with a bloop RBI single from Brandon Pugh to score Chris Eusay. Mustangs led 1-0 after three innings of play.

Missoula answered right back with a run in the fourth. A sacrifice fly from Kyler Castillo tied the game at one. Castillo has now reached base safely in each of the last eight games.

The game wouldn't be tied for long as Jalen Garcia singled home Chris Eusay to hand the lead back to the Mustangs. Billings led 2-1 at the halfway mark before the Paddleheads offense exploded.

Neil Lang ran into trouble in the fifth after the first three men reached. He was pulled out of the inning with one out and one run already home. Luke Navigato sacrifice fly tied the game at two a piece. Missoula scored three runs off Tyshaun Chapman, who relieved Lang. All three runs were charged to Lang.

Missoula scored four in the sixth inning and four in the eighth to clinch the 12-2 victory. The eighth inning was highlighted by two home runs. With his solo-home run in the eighth, Aaron Bond hit for the cycle and collected a hit in all five plate appearances tonight.

The Mustangs were led offensively by Marcus Skundrich who finished 3-for-4 with a double. Tonight was his first three-hit ballgame of his professional career.

The Mustangs (18-28) and Paddleheads (32-14) meet in game two tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.