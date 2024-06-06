Aaliyah Edwards Drops 23 PTS and 13 REB vs. the Sky!

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Starting off with scoring the first 8 points for her squad in the 1Q, Aaliyah stepped up big time, recording her first career double-double with 23 PTS and 13 REBS, shooting an incredible 10-12 (83%) from the field

