Aaliyah Edwards Drops 23 PTS and 13 REB vs. the Sky!
June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
Starting off with scoring the first 8 points for her squad in the 1Q, Aaliyah stepped up big time, recording her first career double-double with 23 PTS and 13 REBS, shooting an incredible 10-12 (83%) from the field
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2024
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - June 7 - Dallas Wings
- Mystics vs. Sky Postgame Information - June 6 - Washington Mystics
- Aces Return Home to Take on Seattle, Friday, in Game Two of Commissioner's Cup - Las Vegas Aces
- Atlanta Dream Announce Commissioner's Cup Recipient, Open Play against Connecticut - Atlanta Dream
- Dallas Wings Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Texas Best Fence and Patio - Dallas Wings
- Dallas Wings Rally But Come Up Short Against Las Vegas Aces, 95-81 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories
- Mystics vs. Sky Postgame Information - June 6
- Mystics, in Partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Raise Awareness Around Gun Violence Prevention on June 7
- LWV & Mystics Team up on Civic Engagement on the Court and at the Polls
- From the Hill to the Hardwood a Holistic Approach to Fighting All Cancers Affecting Women
- Washington Mystics Season Opener Sees Record Viewership on Monumental Sports Network