ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that forwards Blaine Byron and Jacob Doty have re-signed with the team.

Byron, 25, collected 21 points (7-14=21) from 29 games played with Ontario, after he was acquired via a midseason trade with Springfield. From the time he joined the Reign in late-December, Byron led the team in both assists and points through the end of the shortened season.

The Manotick, ONT native has skated in 136 AHL games throughout his professional career with Ontario and Springfield, and has amassed 72 points (31-41=72) in that span. Selected in the sixth-round by Pittsburgh in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Byron played four seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Maine prior to beginning his professional career, and led the Black Bears in scoring during the 2016-17 season.

The 27-year-old Doty appeared in 18 games with the Reign during the 2019-20 season, his first with the organization, and collected one assist. Doty signed a PTO with Ontario on October 2, followed by an AHL contract with the organization on February 11.

Throughout his professional career, Doty has collected 16 points (6-10=16) from 89 career AHL games played with Ontario and Chicago. The 6-3 winger has also tallied 36 points (13-23=36) from 159 ECHL games with Allen, Missouri and Alaska, as well as 38 points (18-20=38) from 75 games played across two seasons overseas in the EIHL.

